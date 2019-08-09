Rock Island House Concert and Dinner with David Archibald – August 9

If the Northern Nationals are not your thing – perhaps enjoying Judy’s cooking and an evening with David Archibald should be on your list.

David Archibald played his first guitar in Spain, and you can still find the warmth of the Andalusian sunshine in his music. His work on Great Lakes marine heritage Spirit of the Inland Sea has been featured at National and Provincial Parks as well as the Blyth Festival. Parks have also commissioned David to write and record collections on their natural and cultural history. Pukaskwa: Songs of Superior is a CD created for the National Park on Lake Superior.

Judy will be serving Focaccia with a Three Bean Salad or a Green Salad with tomato, mozzarella and basil. The main course is a Minestrone soup filled with veggies and pasta, and Meatballs. Dessert is a Tiramisu.

Dinner: 6 pm, $25/person. 705-856-2939 to reserve your seat.

Concert: 7:30 pm $15 donation + item for the Wawa Food Bank.

Call 856-2939 and reserve your seat for dinner and the concert, or just the concert.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!