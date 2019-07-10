SSM OPP investigate Single Motorcycle Collision on Highway 550

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, at approximately 3:53 p.m., officers from the Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sault Ste. Marie Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motorcycle collision on Highway 550 near Douglas Drive in Prince Township, Ontario.

The 51-year-old driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.