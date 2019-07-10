On Sunday, July 7, 2019, at approximately 3:53 p.m., officers from the Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sault Ste. Marie Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motorcycle collision on Highway 550 near Douglas Drive in Prince Township, Ontario.
The 51-year-old driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing.
Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- SSM OPP investigate Single Motorcycle Collision on Highway 550 - July 10, 2019
- SSM OPP Investigate Fatal Collision – Motorcyclist Identified - July 10, 2019
- West Parry Sound OPP Release name of Deceased in Collision - July 10, 2019