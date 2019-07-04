Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – July 4

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 13.

News Tidbits – Sault Ste. Marie is on the list to have a private cannabis retail store. Expressions of interest for a lottery for 42 private cannabis retail store authorizations will be accepted by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario this summer.

