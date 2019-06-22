Saturday Morning News Tidbits – June 22

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low 10.

News Tidbits – Tonight is the Annual LDHCF Wine Tasting. If you would like to go, A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

The Gr 7/8 class from St. Joseph French Immersion is having a Car Wash today from 10:00 – 2:00 pm at the Community Centre. All proceeds go towards their Grad Trap to Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City next June.