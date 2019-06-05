Wednesday Morning News – June 5

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Clearing this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight- Clear. Low plus 5.
News Tidbits – Steve Hemsworth, former OPP officer with the Superior East Detachment is Prince Township’s new fire chief.
At the beginning of June, Lake Superior is 8 cm (3 in) above the record high beginning of month level set in 1986.
Today is Camp Day at Tim Hortons. Go and enjoy a cup of coffee, all proceeds from all coffee purchases at Tim Hortons® restaurants in Canada and the United States will support Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, helping disadvantaged kids achieve their potential.
