Monday Morning News – June 3

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 15. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning late this evening. Low plus 4.

News Tidbits – Let’s Roll 4 Eddy was in Sault Ste. Marie Saturday to participate in the Walk to End ALS at the Roberta Bondar Pavilion on Saturday morning. His family and friends continue to keep his memory and his passion alive to raise more money and to create more awareness for people (about ALS). The 3rd Annual Let’s Roll for Eddy half-marathon will be held June 21 in Dubreuilville. Island Gold has pledged to match all dollars raised.

Don’t forget WAVS is holding a free BBQ today behind the post office! This is a great opportunity to learn what WAVS does in our community.