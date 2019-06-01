Tractor-Trailer Collision causes traffic delays on Highway 17S to SSM

UPDATE 10:12 a.m.: OPP are conducting alternating traffic.

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.: Highway is currently closed to remove the tractor. Lamon’s Towing and Albert & Sons are working together to remove it. Wawa-news will continue to update as information is available.

Just before 7 a.m. EMS and SE OPP were called to the scene of a single tractor-trailer on its side, 45 kilometers south of Wawa. When Wawa-news arrived about 7:30, OPP were conducting traffic by the transport on the shoulder.

It is unknown if the driver and/or passengers sustained any injuries. The following photos were taken as Wawa-news was travelling northbound through the collision site via a dashcam.

The highway remains open at this time. Wawa-news does anticipate that there will certainly be traffic delays, and possible closure to possibly empty and then remove the vehicle. Lamon’s Towing (Wawa) was headed to the scene at 8:10 to remove it. Wawa-news has been advised that Albert and Sons (White River) will be assisting Lamon’s Towing.

There is no information regarding this incident on Twitter or Ontario511 at this time (8:54 a.m.).