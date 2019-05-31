Friday Morning News – May 31

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate. Tonight – Clearing early this evening. Low plus 4.

News Tidbits – Congratulations to two young atheletes one from Wawa and the other from Brunswick House FN (Chapleau) who are now go on to compete at the the OFSAA Track and Field Championships in Guelph, June 6-8, 2019.

Annika Jozin (MHS) jumped 162 centimetres to break the North Western Ontario Secondary Schools Athletic Association (NWOSSAA) record at the competition in Thunder Bay last weekend. Annika’s personal best is 170 cm or 5′ 7″. Annika will compete at OFSAA Track and Field Championships on June 8 in Guelph.

From Brunswick House FN – Wapiscagamy (Chapleau), Bruce Golden Jr. won 1st place for the shot put and disc throw and 3rd for javelin at the same competition in Thunder Bay. He is the first person from Chapleau to attend the OFSAA Track and Field Championships.

If you are in the mood for some music, the Wawa Music Festival is having a Ceilidh (Kay-Lee) Fundraiser at the Lakeview tonight.