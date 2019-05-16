Beautiful Skies this Morning

I walked into my living room that was aglow with the red of the rising sun. It was redder that you could believe. Grabbing my keys I scooted around the corner to see if there was still time to grab some photos – that red was fading. I managed only three photos as the red faded, and the rain began.

There was just enough time to turn around and see the huge rainbow. Another quick scoot – thinking that perhaps the rainbow would be at the angle to be just above the United Church. Alas, by the time I got there the sun had faded with the incoming rain and the rainbow was gone.



