A wonderful Catholic Education Week at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

Catholic Education Week at école Saint-Joseph (Wawa) was filled with fun and enriching activities.
Students got to enjoy pancake lunches with their families from Monday to Thursday. They also go to take part in mathematics and robotics contests, a mini-sticks tournament, a presentation by renewable energy, painting activities, a student-led recital, martial arts courses and a science fair, to name but a few.
The week ended with a wonderful mass to showcase the importance of Catholic education.
