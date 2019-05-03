Friday Morning News – May 3

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 8. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

News Tidbits – Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre is encouraging Sudbury residents to sign a City of Greater Sudbury flag wishing Alex Trebek well. Trebek will be honoured at an event in Ottawa on May 13 when the flag will be presented.

Once again the Competition Bureau has found that northern gas prices have not been subject to price fixing. Wawa is currently enjoying prices of 1.439/l, White River 1.469/l. The lowest price in the Sault is 1.359/l. In Alberta there are at least 30 oil companies close to insolvency. CBC says that a recent study found the number of companies producing oil/gas in Western Canada has dropped by almost 300, or 17.5 per cent, since 2014.

Don’t forget, tonight is the Annual Spring By-Hands Festival!