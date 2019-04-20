Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – April 20

Post Views: 54

Weather – Sunny. High 10. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low zero.

News Tidbits – Be careful of rising water levels throughout the area. The Ranger Lake Highway was closed earlier this morning due to flooding, and water is high from Montreal River to Sault Ste. Marie.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*