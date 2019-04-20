Weather – Sunny. High 10. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low zero.
News Tidbits – Be careful of rising water levels throughout the area. The Ranger Lake Highway was closed earlier this morning due to flooding, and water is high from Montreal River to Sault Ste. Marie.
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Hwy 556 – CLOSED due to Flooding - April 20, 2019
- Saturday Morning News – April 20 - April 20, 2019
- Power of Pink Ladies Golf Tournament for Tracy’s Dream Charity - April 18, 2019