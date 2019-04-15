Phone System Problems at Municipal Offices

The Municipality of Wawa is currently experiencing technical problems with the telephone system at the Municipal Office located at 40 Broadway Avenue, including the Public Library. Bell Canada is currently working to resolve the issue. The public will be notified through the media when the problem has been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.

This issue has not affected the phones at the Municipal Garage, Airport, Community Centre and NITGC.

Messages can be sent via email to [email protected] Note, the office at 40 Broadway Avenue is open to the public daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.