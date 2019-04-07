Thank You – Lamontagne, Geldart and Campbell Families

On behalf of the Lamontagne, Geldart and Campbell families we would like to thank everyone for their generosity, kindness and support during a very difficult time.

Thank you to the EMS team and to the OPP for their compassion shown and the comfort they provided. Special thank you to Valerie Kerry from Kerry Funeral Home who was there every step of the way and so very supportive, to Heidi from The Olive Branch for the beautiful flower arrangements, and to the Legion Ladies for the wonderful luncheon.