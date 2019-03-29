Friday Morning News – March 29

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then periods of snow beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 11 overnight.

News Tidbits – The Wawa Community Food Bank has some clients who are in need of dog food. They ask that if you can donate, to please drop it off at the Wawa Food Bank. “Every little bit counts”.

Tonight the Annual Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel begins with their parade at 7:30 p.m. Over the years the ladies have come up with some very unique and innovative costumes. This will be the 67th bonspiel that the Ladies Curling League have held.