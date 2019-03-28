Wawa Bantam Travellers to hold Bake Sale for Castonguay Family

This weekend is the Ladies Curling Bonspiel and the Wawa annual Men’s Oldtimers Hockey Tournament.

This weekend will also feature a Bake Sale. It is hosted by the Wawa Bantam Travellers who are supporting their teammates Miko and Matthew Castonguay after a devastating house fire that destroyed their home and all its contents on Wednesay, March 27.

Organizers ask that you “Please come hungry and donate what you can to this worthy cause!”

Saturday, March 30th at 11 a,m, at the MMCC.