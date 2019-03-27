Wednesday Morning News – March 27

Weather – Cloudy. Rain showers beginning early this afternoon then changing to flurries or rain showers this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High plus 3. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Flurries or rain showers changing to rain showers near midnight then to drizzle after midnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature rising to plus 5 by morning.

If the rain does come, be careful of driveways and walkways becoming very slippery.

News Tidbits – For all those who have thought of seeing a rocket lift off into space – there may be an opportunity in Michigan one day. Potential launch sites being investigated in Michigan include Rogers City and Michigan’s three former Strategic Air Command bases in Marquette County, Chippewa County and Iosco County. Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association. The potential site would launch small rockets carrying small commercial satellites in a northbound direction and into a low- earth orbit, circling the North Pole to the South Pole. This could be very exciting as the closest location being investigated is in Kinchloe (Kinross).