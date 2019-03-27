Fire destroys home in Dubreuilville

This afternoon the Castonguay family in Dubreuilville lost their home to a fire. Jenn, Sebas, Miko and Matty have lost their family home and everything inside. The family is safe and sound and so are their animals.

In Wawa, Nick at the Bargain Shop donated towards some of the family’s immediate needs. A GoFundMe has also been launched to help the family, “Let’s do our part to help this beautiful family out! Whether it’s by donating this week’s Tim Horton’s fund, whatever you can find between those couch cushions or even a little bit of this week’s pay. (Hint Hint. I know Friday’s around the corner.) C’mon people let’s see what we can do!”

Although the campaign has already hit its target – the family will need more than that to meet their immediate needs.

Link to the GoFundMe