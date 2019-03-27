brotha James to Visit Wawa

Sir James Dunn with the support of the Rotary Club of Wawa is bringing brotha James to Wawa. brotha James will hold 3 Musical workshops for students at Sir James Dunn during the day of April 4th and then performing for the community of Wawa at Michipicoten High School in the evening.

brotha James uses appreciative, thought-provoking questions to engage an audience in a highly interactive and positive musical experience. “By creating conversations focused on strengths and images that inspire us, we are naturally drawn to the best we can be” explains brotha James.

The evening concert has been funded by the Rotary Club of Wawa. Admission is free but Sir James Dunn students will be accepting donations to local charities. The show will start at 7 p.m. and run until 9 p.m., featuring a Hip Hop performance by Defined Movement Dance students.

This will be a great evening of music and inspiration that you don’t want to miss. Hope to see you there!