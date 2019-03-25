Breaking News

Fireworks.International Fireworks Photo Contest Winners

Fireworks.International is proud to announce the winners of the Test Shot Photo Contest. They are:

 

  1. Station Mall – $100 Gift Card – Dan Grisdale
  2. Holiday Inn Express Sault Ste Marie – Free Night Stay – Alicia Di Lollo
  3. Algoma Auto Electric – Pidges Wash and Wax & $30 Laird Towing – Robert Giroux
  4. Alto Electric – $75 to Yes It Fit’s! & $25 Mill – Dan Grisdale
  5. Diesel Dave Mobile Repair – Free Nights Stay at Days Inn & Suites Sault Ste. Marie – Dan Grisdale
  6. Service Rental and Sales  – $100 Gift Card – Dan Grisdale
  7. Sootoday.com – $100 Solo Trattoria Restaurant Gift Card – Dan Grisdale
  8. Showstoppers – $100 Rental Gift Card – Robert Giroux
  9. Northern Superior Brewery – $100 Swag Pack – Dan Grisdale
  10. CellRox –  – $100 Phatboy Fireworks Gift Card – Dan Grisdale
  11. Black Fox Fishing – $100 Ice Fishing bundle – Dan Grisdale
  12. NorthShore Construction & Carpentry MEGA-PACK – Dan Grisdale
    1. $50 Sewells Gas Card
    2. $50 Rico’s Food voucher
    3. $30 Laird Towing
    4. $25 The Real Sandwich Bistro
    5. $100 National Supply Centre Ltd.
    6. $100 Spadoni’s Furniture
    7. Freshii Meal vouchers
    8. 2 Cineplex Guest passes

Dan Grisdale, Robert Giroux and Alicia Di Lollo will also receive a free toque compliments of BON SOO!

Congratulation to all the winners!

