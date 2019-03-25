Fireworks.International is proud to announce the winners of the Test Shot Photo Contest. They are:
- Station Mall – $100 Gift Card – Dan Grisdale
- Holiday Inn Express Sault Ste Marie – Free Night Stay – Alicia Di Lollo
- Algoma Auto Electric – Pidges Wash and Wax & $30 Laird Towing – Robert Giroux
- Alto Electric – $75 to Yes It Fit’s! & $25 Mill – Dan Grisdale
- Diesel Dave Mobile Repair – Free Nights Stay at Days Inn & Suites Sault Ste. Marie – Dan Grisdale
- Service Rental and Sales – $100 Gift Card – Dan Grisdale
- Sootoday.com – $100 Solo Trattoria Restaurant Gift Card – Dan Grisdale
- Showstoppers – $100 Rental Gift Card – Robert Giroux
- Northern Superior Brewery – $100 Swag Pack – Dan Grisdale
- CellRox – – $100 Phatboy Fireworks Gift Card – Dan Grisdale
- Black Fox Fishing – $100 Ice Fishing bundle – Dan Grisdale
- NorthShore Construction & Carpentry MEGA-PACK – Dan Grisdale
- $50 Sewells Gas Card
- $50 Rico’s Food voucher
- $30 Laird Towing
- $25 The Real Sandwich Bistro
- $100 National Supply Centre Ltd.
- $100 Spadoni’s Furniture
- Freshii Meal vouchers
- 2 Cineplex Guest passes
Dan Grisdale, Robert Giroux and Alicia Di Lollo will also receive a free toque compliments of BON SOO!
Congratulation to all the winners!
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Municipal Phones now Working - March 25, 2019
- Fireworks.International Fireworks Photo Contest Winners - March 25, 2019
- News from the Park – Who would I hire? - March 25, 2019