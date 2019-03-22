Friday Morning News – March 22

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 11 in the evening and minus 18 overnight.