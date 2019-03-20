Wednesday Morning News – March 20

Weather – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 5.

News Tidbits – The Legion continues to raise funds for their Lift for the Legion Campaign. They need to raise $100,000 by the end of this month! John Morrison wrote a great letter about the Legion and it’s presence in his life and our community, read it here.

Did you know that March is Nutrition Month, and today is World Nutrition Day!

Tonight is the Vernal or Spring Equinox. It arrives at 5:58 p.m. EST. Although it is doubtful that we will see the moon tonight, it will be full at 21:43.