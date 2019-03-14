Thursday Morning News – March 14

Weather – Rain at times heavy. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog becoming fog patches near noon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of rain changing to periods of snow before morning. Fog patches dissipating overnight. Rainfall amount 5 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Wawa is currently under two weather advisories: Fog & Rainfall

Be careful of water ponding across highways. There is a large one on Highway 17 N of Wawa – Catfish Creek, and several to the south.

News Tidbits – A landmark in the Soo is gone. The Northern Breweries building had a wall and partial roof collapse yesterday. Within hours after the collapse, the building was demolished.

Dave Selvers, who owned Millennium Crane Rentals Ltd. has sold to Steel Speed Inc., which is renaming the enterprise and retaining all of Millennium’s employees. The new crane company, Steel Speed Crane Rentals, will be located in the same building as Millennium. Dave Selvers had been outed by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network for his racist views on his blog. Those blog posts lead to Batchewana First Nation, Sault College, the City of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma Steel making public statements that they didn’t support his views and would no longer use his sevices.