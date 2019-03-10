BELANGER, Roland Joseph “Roly”

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Ann for 62 years. Loving father of Lynda Gilchrist (Tony), Kevin Belanger (Maureen) and Julie Lundquist (Gary Currie). Proud grandfather of Angela (Steve), Trevor (Janet), Sarah, Conor (Lindy), Moria (Dave), Kevin Jr., Adam (Hope), Brandon (Sandra), Amanda (Jake) and C.J. and great grandfather of Sydney, London, Arlow, Evie, Emily, Kristin, Emily and Luke. Roly was predeceased by his sisters Margaret (late Fred), Libby (late Jean-Marie) and Annette (late Bill). He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Roly left a lasting and positive impact on his numerous friends and acquaintances.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. A. Oberai, and to the many doctors and nurses for the special care and comfort that was given to Roly and to his family during this time.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Basil’s Church, White River on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Asorgoe officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #169, White River or to the St. Basil’s Church, White River would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.