2019 MFN Cardboard Box Race

The weather was beautiful for the last event of the Wawa Winter Carnival, the annual Michipicoten First Nation Cardboard Box Races. There was some great creativity this year with the theme “Bugs”.

Winners – Biggest – Centipede, Calvary Church

Furthest – Rhaina Andre with Bug Patrol

Fastest – Abigail Ouellet

Most Creative – Greyson Parise in the Black Spider