Breaking News

MFN Cardboard Box Race

Post Views: 178
2019 MFN Cardboard Box Race
« 1 of 29 »

The weather was beautiful for the last event of the Wawa Winter Carnival, the annual Michipicoten First Nation Cardboard Box Races. There was some great creativity this year with the theme “Bugs”.

Winners – Biggest – Centipede, Calvary Church

Furthest – Rhaina Andre with Bug Patrol

Fastest – Abigail Ouellet

Most Creative – Greyson Parise in the Black Spider

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*