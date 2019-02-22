MFN Cardboard Box Race

The weather was beautiful for the last event of the Wawa Winter Carnival, the annual Michipicoten First Nation Cardboard Box Races. There was some great creativity this year with the theme “Bugs”.
Winners – Biggest – Centipede, Calvary Church
Furthest – Rhaina Andre with Bug Patrol
Fastest – Abigail Ouellet
Most Creative – Greyson Parise in the Black Spider
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
