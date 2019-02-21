Thursday Morning News – February 21

Weather – Periods of light snow changing to a few flurries this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 19 overnight.

News Tidbits – School buses in Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls and Matheson have been cancelled due to poor road conditions.

The United We Stand Convoy is leaving Arnprior this morning in groups of five. They are expected to overnight in the Soo tonight.