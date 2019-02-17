Rotary Pancake Breakfast – A Carnival Favorite!

Once again Rotarians are feeding carnival goers a hearty breakfast. Today is the last day that you can go out and enjoy pancakes and sausage!
While you are there, check out the display of books and if you have a child within their age range – sign up! The Rotary Club of Wawa and Cathy Cannon have brought the Imagination Library to Wawa (click here for more information), and young readers.
