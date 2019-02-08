Bus Cancellations – Hornepayne and Batchawana to Thessalon

Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River & areas

Due to the sudden white out and weather issues and in the interest of safety, all school bus transportation is cancelled today in the Sault Ste. Marie areas for all Boards.

Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island,Thessalon & areas

Due to the sudden white out and weather issues and in the interest of safety, all school bus transportation is cancelled today in Central Algoma for all Boards.

North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake and Spanish & areas

No Alerts in this area. Transportation is running as scheduled.

Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville & Hornepayne & areas

Transportation is cancelled today for all schools in Hornepayne(only) due to the poor road conditions. All schools are open.