Environment Canada warnings for Today and Tomorrow – Patchy Rain and Snow

11:14 AM EST Sunday 03 February 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snowfall Monday into Monday night.

Snow will spread over Northeastern Ontario early Monday. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are possible by the time the snow ends Tuesday morning.

Hazardous winter driving conditions from accumulating snow and low visibility in snow are anticipated.

This snow is the result of a strong low pressure system from Colorado that will track over Northeastern Ontario Monday night.

11:17 AM EST Sunday 03 February 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Freezing rain and snow Monday into Monday night.

Snow or freezing rain will spread over Northeastern Ontario early Monday and persist into Monday night. Freezing rain may be mixed with ice pellets or snow.

Precipitation is expected to transition to rain or snow Monday night before coming to an end Tuesday morning.

Hazardous winter driving conditions from accumulating snow and icy surfaces due to freezing rain are anticipated.

The snow and freezing rain are the result of a strong low pressure system from Colorado that will track over Northeastern Ontario.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

11:14 AM EST Sunday 03 February 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Significant snowfall Monday into Monday night.

Snow will spread over Northeastern Ontario early Monday. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are possible by the time the snow ends Tuesday morning.

Hazardous winter driving conditions from accumulating snow and low visibility in snow are anticipated.

This snow is the result of a strong low pressure system from Colorado that will track over Northeastern Ontario Monday night.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

11:07 AM EST Sunday 03 February 2019

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Patchy freezing drizzle continues.

Freezing drizzle is expected to continue today into this evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.