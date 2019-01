Jan 26, 2019 @ 15:32

Highway 17 has been closed from Wawa to White River due to poor weather conditions. It is snowing heavy in Wawa at this time, and snow is accumulating. Highway 631 remains open at this time.

There was no word if the Dubreuilville Highway (Hwy 519) is closed, but Wawa-news would not advise travel at this time.

The radar images from Montreal River shows that the weather system is between Highway 519 and Montreal River.