Red Pine Drills 11.95 g/t Gold Over 4.44 Metres (True Width) at its Wawa Gold Project

Red Pine Exploration Inc. announces new results from:

confirmation drilling in the higher grade zones of the Surluga Deposit1 and from drilling on the Minto Mine South Project2.

The Minto Mine South Deposit and the Surluga Deposit are just two of the known deposits on the large 5,568 hectares Wawa Gold Project located near Wawa, ON, Canada.

Red Pine’s infill drilling results continue to support the potential for a higher-grade underground resource, accessible using the existing underground infrastructure of the Surluga Mine. The Company is on track to deliver a revised NI 43-101 resource estimate for the Surluga Deposit in April 2019.

Red Pine has a working capital of $2 million in cash and zero debt (Oct. 31, 2018 financials) and recently raised over $3.6M in a non-brokered private placement financing (Dec. 28, 2018). The Company will undertake a 23,000-metres drilling campaign on the Surluga Deposit, as well as other targets in the Wawa Gold Corridor, in 2019.

Drilling highlights (Table 1):

Intersection of high-grade gold within the current resource envelope of the Surluga Deposit:

• Hole SD-18-238 contains 11.95 g/t gold over 4.44 metres (true width) and 5.31 g/t gold over 1.74 metres (true width);

• Hole SD-18-237 contains 6.26 g/t gold over 2.4 metres (true width) including 15.4 g/t gold over 0.93 metres (true width).

• Hole SD-18-238 contains 11.95 g/t gold over 4.44 metres (true width) and 5.31 g/t gold over 1.74 metres (true width); • Hole SD-18-237 contains 6.26 g/t gold over 2.4 metres (true width) including 15.4 g/t gold over 0.93 metres (true width). Discovery of another high-grade quartz vein in the Minto Stockwork:

• Hole SD-18-219 contains 17.66 g/t gold over 1.2 metres.

Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine, stated, “The latest results continue to validate our model of a high-grade resource at the Surluga Deposit. Assay results for another 42 holes that were completed as part of this first phase of infill drilling are still pending and we expect results to fall in line with what we’ve observed so far. Indicators such as visible gold or arsenopyrite, typically associated with zones of stronger gold mineralization in the Surluga Deposit, were observed in many of the pending holes. We’ve developed a good understanding of the formation and geometry of the high-grade mineralization zones at the Wawa Gold Project and this will continue to guide us as we further develop the Project.”

Table 1. Assay results highlights from the 2018 drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Hole X Y Z Az Dip From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Calculated true width (m) Gold (g/t) Gold Zone SD-18-219 668427 5315400 348.5 300 45 91.4 92.6 1.2 17.66 Minto Stockwork SD-18-237 668524 5316746 394.6 249 65 268.4 281.4 13.0 12.03 1.40 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 278.8 281.4 2.6 2.41 6.26 SD-18-238 668389 5316834 373.7 233 63 169.5 184.0 14.5 12.60 4.33 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 177.3 182.4 5.1 4.44 11.95 207.7 209.7 2.0 1.74 5.31 Surluga Road Shear Including 207.7 208.7 1.0 0.87 10.26 292.8 298.7 5.9 0.67 New discovery SD-18-239 668455 5317006 369.1 258 51 171.8 197.0 25.2 23.70 0.61 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 174.6 178.6 4.0 3.76 1.69 194.0 195.0 1.0 0.94 3.25

*Assay results in the Minto Stockwork and discovered gold zones presented as core length. Additional drilling is necessary to constrain the geometry and true width of the zones forming the Minto Stockwork and of the discovered gold zones.

Figure 1. Plan map of drilling results

Infill and confirmation drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Red Pine’s 2018 diamond drill program, from July to December 2018, targeted strategic areas in the Surluga Deposit where geological modelling suggested that high-grade mineralization could be discovered. Drilling results to date support the potential for the Surluga Deposit to host a higher-grade gold resource, accessible using the existing underground developments of the Surluga Mine. Recent drilling is also confirming that additional gold zones exist below the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit) and that higher grade mineralization can be found in those gold zones. Gold assays results for 42 holes completed in the Surluga Deposit are still pending. The Company remains on track to deliver an updated resource estimation for the Surluga Deposit in Q2 2019.

Wawa Gold Project Background

Since December 2014, Red Pine’s exploration work has involved the ongoing sampling of 42,000 m of historic core that was never sampled by previous operators of the project, and exploration drilling campaigns. To date, the Company has completed over 59,000 m of drilling and made four discoveries along the extension of the Surluga Deposit: the Surluga North Zone; the Hornblende-William Zone; the Minto Mine South Zone; and the Grace-Darwin Zone. These are part of the Wawa Gold Corridor, a gold-mineralization zone that extends for more than 5 kilometres.

Red Pine’s on-going drill program is designed to potentially expand the size of the existing inferred gold resource and connect the other zones of gold mineralization along the newly-discovered Wawa Gold Corridor.

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo. is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RPX”.

Red Pine has a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LP. holding the remaining 40% interest. Red Pine is the Operating Manager of the Project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property.

1NI 43-101 inferred resource of 1,088,000 ounces of gold at 1.71 grams per tonne (g/t) using a 0.40 g/t gold cut-off grade for pit-constrained and 2.50 g/t gold cut-off grade for underground-constrained resources, contained in 19.82 million tonnes open along strike and at depth. The Cut-off grades are based on a gold price of US$1,250 per once and a gold recovery of 95 percent (Mineral Resource Statement, Surluga-Jubilee Gold Deposit, Wawa Gold Project, Ontario, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc (effective May 26, 2015)).

2NI 43-101 maiden resource of 100,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.8 g/t using a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t gold (Initial Technical Report for the Minto Mine South Property, Golder Associates Ltd. (effective Nov. 7, 218)).