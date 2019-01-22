Tuesday Morning News – January 22

Weather – From the deep freeze to snow. Snow at times heavy today, amounts of 10 to 15 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 15.

Tonight – Snow ending overnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 12 in the evening and minus 20 overnight.

News tidbits – The 0-Day virus that affected hospitals has been removed from the computer systems, and all hospitals are back in business.

If you are driving our local highways – be aware that the moose are out and about. Many have been seen between Wawa and the Dubreuilville turnoff. One driver reported seeing nine from Wawa to the Paint Lake Road this morning.