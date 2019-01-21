HAMAN, Bertrand “Bert” Gedeon

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday January 21, 2019 at the age 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Aline Langdon-Haman and the late Armande Haman. Loving father of Lise Haman (Tom Dingwell), Line Begin (Gilles), Anne Haman, Lucie Haman (Albert Brousseau) and the late Marc Haman. Proud grandfather of Berrie-Lynn, Robert, Gillienne, Neil, Justin, Cory, Christien and Samantha. Great grandfather of Hayley, Brooke, Jim, Olivier, Cedric, and Alexandre. Bert will be lovingly remembered by Aline’s children Larry Langdon (Joanne) and Richard Langdon and by Aline’s granddaughter Stephanie and Aline’s great granddaughter Zara. Dear brother of Evelyne (late Henri-Louis Mathieu), Joseph Haman (Marie-Paul), Marielle (late Emil Pomerleau) and he is predeceased by several other siblings.

The family would like to send a sincere thank you to all of the staff and the doctors at the Lady Dunn Health Centre who contributed to Bert’s care.

Friends are invited to visit at St. Monica’s Church on Saturday January 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Asorgoe officiating.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care or to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., 705-856-7340). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca