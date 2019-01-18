Maamwesying Opens Wawa Clinic

The Primary Health Care providers include; Nurse Practitioner, Mental Health Counsellor, Registered Dietitian, Registered Practical Nurse, Diabetes Nurse Educator, and a Traditional Healer.

Clinic days are Thursdays and Friday mornings, however, the office is open Monday to Friday. To book an appointment please call (705) 856-0129 ext. 241. Walk-ins are welcome! We are looking forward to working for the communities on their path towards health and happiness!

Maamwesying is an Indigenous led and governed health care agency that provides Primary Health Care, as well as health promotion programming, to the First Nations and urban Indigenous populations between Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, and now have expanded to Chapleau and Wawa. For more information on the agency, please visit http://maamwesying.ca/