Friday Morning News – January 18th

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries this morning then sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. Temperature falling to minus 23 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 36 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight- Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 34. Wind chill minus 34 in the evening and minus 40 overnight. Risk of frostbite.