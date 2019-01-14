Monday Morning News – January 14

Weather – Periods of light snow. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.

Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 23 in the evening and minus 17 overnight.

Light freezing drizzle has been falling in Wawa for a couple of hours- Be careful of icy surfaces when walking or driving.

News Tidbits – The largest fireworks show for the twin Saults is having difficulty raising funds in order to hold the first show this February. Mark Varrin has launched an online appeal to raise at least $22,000 for an international fireworks competition in Sault Ste. Marie next month at www.gofundme.com/fireworksinternational. Friday is the cutoff date to raise the funds.