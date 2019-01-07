ALL School Buses Cancelled

Jan 7, 2019 @ 06:36

Due to the impending weather system approaching and in the interest of safety. All school related transportation is cancelled today for all Boards. All schools are open.

AHSTS provides transportation services for:

Algoma District School Board – ADSB

Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario CSCNO

Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario – CSPGNO

Huron-Superior Cathollic District School Board – HSCDSB

From Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario CSCNO

Cancellation of school transport: North Shore, Sault-Ste-Marie, hospital, dubreuilville, chapleau and wawa

Due to the winter storm and strong winds from the upper lake and to ensure the safety of students, all school transport services for English and French-speaking Catholic and public schools operating in the northern shore community, Sault – st. Marie, hospital, dubreuilville, chapleau and wawa are cancelled today. However, schools remain open. Parents who choose to transport their children to school will have to pick up their children at the end of the school day.

Annulation du transport scolaire: Rive Nord, Sault-Ste-Marie, Hornepayne, Dubreuilville, Chapleau et Wawa

En raison de la tempête hivernale et des vents forts provenant du lac Supérieur et afin d’assurer la sécurité des élèves, tous les services de transport scolaire pour les écoles catholiques et publiques anglophones et francophones, qui opèrent dans les communauté de la RIVE NORD, SAULT-STE-MARIE, HORNEPAYNE, DUBREUILVILLE, CHAPLEAU ET WAWA sont annulés aujourd’hui. Les écoles demeurent cependant ouvertes. Les parents qui choisiront de transporter leurs enfants à l’école devront passer prendre leurs enfants à la fin de la journée scolaire.