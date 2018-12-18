Tuesday Morning News – December 18

Weather – Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening and overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near zero.

News Tidbits – Tims is once again hosting free skates – Friday, December 21 and Friday, December 28.

The Municipality of Wawa and the Sno-Riders have put up signs welcoming snowmobilers to Wawa down at Dr. Rose’s Beach.