Issued 5:12 AM EST Sunday 18 November 2018

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls today.

Snow squalls have intensified during the night for areas near Lake Superior. The strongest activity this morning is expected from Montreal River to north of Wawa.

The snow squalls should shift south of Wawa this afternoon as winds become more northwesterly due to the passage of a cold front.

Accumulations may reach 15 cm in some areas by later today. Very poor visibility in areas of heavy snow and blowing snow can be expected as well. Travel along Highway 17 is expected to be hazardous.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.