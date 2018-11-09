YOUNG, Shirley Adoré Florette

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Arthur Young. Loving mother of Donna (Dan Roberts), Bayne, John “Bucko”, Lynn (Earl Dinsdale), Marc (Stephanie) and the late Yvonne. Amazing “Mémé” and grandma of Corey (Christine), Jamie (Jessica), Dustan (Rebecca), Brian, Ryan, Jessica, Mitchell (Rebecca) and Marc. Proud great grandma of 11. Dear daughter of the late Emile and Florida Desbiens. Dear sister of the late John Desbiens, late Ron Desbiens (Theresa), late Lorance Gionette (late Yvon), late Valance Cosby and the late Darlene Desbiens. Shirley will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, 705-856-7340) on Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Monday November 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating. Shirley will be buried with her husband in the Goulais River Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciate.