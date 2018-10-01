East Algoma OPP Search for Driver who struck a Pedestrian in Serpent River Sunday Morning UPDATED

Oct 1, 2018 @ 13:31

On September 30, 2018, shortly after 12:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a collision involving a car and pedestrian near the junction of Highway 17 and Hillside Drive on the Territory of Serpent River First Nation.

A 20 year old male pedestrian from Serpent River First Nation, Ontario, was transported via ambulance to local hospital in the City of Elliot Lake with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was located on the afternoon of September 30, 2018.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who witnessed this incident or knows the whereabouts of the car should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

The car involved in this incident is still outstanding and continued driving in an eastbound direction on Highway 17. It is described as a small black car similar to Honda Civic with damage to passenger side front end. On the passenger side it is also missing the head light and mirror.

