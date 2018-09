The Walking Program will be starting on October 15, 2018 for the 16th season. It runs from Monday to Thursday 4:30 to 7:30 at Michipicoten High School. If you have any questions please contact Shelley Ann Duplessis at the Wawa Family Health Team at 705-856-1313. Bring the whole family. Have fun and stay fit.

This program succeeds thanks to the support from the Algoma District School Board, The Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Wawa Family Health Team.