Friday Morning News – September 21

Sep 21, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather – Rain. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 16 with the temperature falling to 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low. Tonight – Rain ending this evening then clearing. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 2.

Marine Weather – Gale warning in effect. Wind southwest 30 knots increasing to southwest 35 this morning then veering to northwest 35 near noon. Wind diminishing to northwest 20 this evening and to west 15 late overnight. Wind increasing to southwest 25 Saturday morning then veering to west 25 Saturday afternoon. Wind veering to north 20 Saturday evening. Waves 2 to 3 metres subsiding to one and one-half metres near midnight.Rain ending early this evening. Risk of thunderstorms this morning. A few showers beginning near noon Saturday.