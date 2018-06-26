Northern Policy Institute Tackles ‘Taxing for Growth’ at this year’s State of the North Conference

Registration is now open for Northern Policy Institute’s second annual State of the North Conference taking place September 26-27 at the Best Western in North Bay, Ontario. This year’s theme is ‘Bold Approaches: Taxing for Growth’ presented by Northern Ontario Workforce Planning.

This two-day conference will explore how other regions use tax policies to drive growth, and how these policies might apply to Northern Ontario to grow our communities and reduce inequalities. Attendees will hear bold ideas from economic experts and local communities, sit in on panel discussions, and share their own ideas with other influential leaders from across the province.

Speakers include Dr. Jack Mintz, a world-renowned economist, public policy analyst and tax expert who will explore what needs to change with Canadian taxes, and Mikko Annala, the Head of Governance Innovation at Demos Helsinki in Finland, who will provide global evidence for the value of pilots and policy experimentation.

“The topic of taxes shouldn’t always be seen in a negative light,” stated Charles Cirtwill, NPI President & CEO. “This conference presents a real opportunity to hear from rural communities and First Nations throughout the country who have used taxes to grow their communities and address social issues.”

Cirtwill will also provide an up-to-date report card on the state of Ontario’s northern regions and dispel myths using a series of social and economic indicators, including job vacancy rates, access to high speed internet and newcomer trends.

Tickets include breakfast and lunch on both days, networking opportunities, and admission to all sessions. Special ticket pricing is available for those also attending the Northern Ontario Business Awards September 26 and those purchasing tickets before the early-bird date of July 31. For more information and to register, please visit www.stateofthenorth.ca.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available; deadline to submit sponsorship is August 7, 2018. For more information, visit www.stateofthenorth.ca/becomeasponsor/ or contact Jenna Marsh at jmarsh@northernpolicy.ca.

Join the conversation online by using the hashtags #TaxTalks and #StateoftheNorth.

About Northern Policy Institute:

Northern Policy Institute is Northern Ontario’s independent think tank. We perform research, collect and disseminate evidence, and identify policy opportunities to support the growth of sustainable Northern communities. Our operations are located in Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury. We seek to enhance Northern Ontario’s capacity to take the lead position on socio-economic policy that impacts Northern Ontario, Ontario, and Canada as a whole. Learn more.

About State of the North

State of the North is an annual conference that brings together decision makers, community leaders, experts and innovators to explore the state of Northern Ontario from an economic, social, and environmental perspective. Learn more. *Conference is being offered in English, however panel discussion groups will be available in French.