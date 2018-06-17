Jun 17, 2018 @ 14:48

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Local dense fog is expected to continue this afternoon and this evening.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.