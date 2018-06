SickKids will be canvassing Wawa for Donations to SickKids Foundation

Jun 1, 2018 @ 10:13

Canvassers representing SickKids will be in your area this week. To learn more about our door-to-door canvasser program, please visit our site.

Please feel free to contact us as well at 416-813-6166 EXT. 7978 if you have any questions regarding the program.

Thank you!

SOURCE – SickKids Foundation