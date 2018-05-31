Polar Bear Express – Update May 31, 2018

Updated as of 16:30 EDT May 31, 2018

Work crews and equipment will begin to facilitate re-railing of the cars and repair of infrastructure.

We expect train service to be suspended until Monday, June 4th.

We will continue to provide updates until service is restored.

Please check back for more information. If you have scheduled travel during this time, please contact us at 1-800-265-2356.

We are grateful to the community of Moosonee and local emergency responders for their assistance.

SOURCE – Ontario Northland