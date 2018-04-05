MALLAIS, Adam Drew

Born August 20, 1964. Passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours on Monday April 2, 2018. Father of Jamie Lee, Mary Melodie (Andrew), Adam Jesse and Joshua Drew. Son of the late Mary and Roger Mallais. Brother of Maggie Shannon (Neil), Stanley Mallais (Susan) and Eric Mallais (Sandy). Adam will be remembered by his nieces and nephews Lori, Andrew, Karyn, Ethan and Jessica.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place at the River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa