Snow Storm expected to begin Monday afternoon between Wawa and Soo

Jan 21, 2018 @ 14:36

If you are heading to the Soo Monday or perhaps Tuesday you may wish to keep an eye on the weather and road conditions. Environment Canada has been warning of this storm since early Saturday morning. They have been saying that a winter storm will begin Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday, “A Colorado low is forecast to cross the lower Great Lakes for the start of the work week.”

This storm will spread snow across portions of Northeastern Ontario beginning near midday on Monday.Environment Canada predicts that the snowfall will become heavier Monday afternoon and Monday night before tapering off later on Tuesday with accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres likely.

Environment Canada also states, “Local blowing snow may also develop Monday night leading to reduced visibilities. Travelling conditions will quickly deteriorate when the snow arrives. Motorists should be prepared to change travel plans accordingly. Note that a winter storm watch is in effect for regions to the south and east.”