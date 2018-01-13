NELSON, John Richard

Passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Friday January 12, 2018 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Arladene (nee Lesage) for nearly 53 years. Proud father of John Jr. (Tammy and the late Dana McInnes), Rose Warren (Tony), Joanne Nelson (Chris Wilson) and Lisa Nelson (Mike Skouris). Adored grandfather of Nicole, Sara, Zack, Keesha, Cora, Hana and Aaron and great grandfather of Addylyn, Remington and Amelia. John is now reunited with his parents the late Tyne and Leo Nelson. Dear brother of Judy Comrie (Floyd), Linda Lebrun (Rolly), Esther Young (Ed Brown), the late Joan Yakich (late Harry), late Wilma Piaskoski (Ed) and the late Shirley Ross (late Ron). John will be dearly missed by his many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends. He will also be missed by his fur babies Teddy, Beans, Lily, Misty, Keenu and his bird Murphy.

A special thank you to the S.A.H. Renal Clinic Staff, Dr. C. Stamler and all of the staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their care and compassion given to John and his family.

In the spring he will be reunited with many of his late friends in Hawk Junction at the Pine Grove Cemetery. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of John’s life will be held in the Spring of 2018.

Memorial donations made to the Kidney Foundation or to the Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa.